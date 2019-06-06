Events will be taking place in Killeen and Fort Hood next week to honor and celebrate Women Veterans day. Women were not always allowed to serve in the military, but on June 12, 1948, President Truman signed the Women’s Armed Service Act. This allowed women to be apart of the military by being in the Women’s Army Corps.
The local events are being put together by the Women’s Army Corps, Genevieve chapter 94.
“This is an organization that volunteers wherever we are needed. We volunteer in the community to help out in anyway we can,” said Shirley Love, a member of the local chapter.
“Women Veterans Day is important. That’s the day we were chosen to be recognized for our sacrifices. Women should be honored, too, because we made sacrifices as well. I feel like this holiday will help get the people in the community to recognize us and thank us for our service,” Love said.
On Monday, there will be a luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Club Hood at Fort Hood for $20 a person.
On Wednesday, June 12, there will be a fun walk and balloon release at 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Lion’s Park in Killeen. Both events are open to the public and everyone is welcome, chapter members said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.