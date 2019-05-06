After days of rain last week, the Killeen area had sunshine for two days but more rain is on the way.
“We’re about to enter a prolonged rainy period,” said Monique Sellers, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Dallas-Fort Worth.
Killeen received a total of 1.47 inches of rain over the three-day raining period last week, which resulted in the cancellation and rescheduling of various after school activities and athletic competitions.
From the end of April to the beginning of May, the Killeen area recorded 3.6 inches of rain, which is above normal for this time of year.
“Normal looks to be about 2.1 inches,” Sellers said. “So far for the month of May, Killeen has recorded just over a quarter of an inch of rain. But it’s still early.”
With temperatures expected to reach a high of 81 degrees today, a 20% chance of rain moves into the area after 1 p.m.
Chances of rain increase to 50% overnight into Tuesday morning with an expected low of 66 degrees.
“May is when we get the bulk of the rain for the year,” Sellers said. “So the thunderstorms we see moving into this area is what we kind of expect.”
While the high remains in the lower 80s Tuesday and Wednesday, Tuesday has a 60% chance of thunderstorms throughout the day.
Temperatures are forecast to drop to 70 degrees Tuesday night with a 30% chance of rain.
Wednesday also has residents seeing a 60% chance of thunderstorms and rain with a high of 83 degrees.
A low of 67 degrees is expected Wednesday night with chances of storms dropping to 20% overnight into early Thursday morning.
“Our climate prediction service sees as far ahead as next Sunday,” Sellers said. “And there is above-average rainfall for the next couple of weeks.
“It doesn’t mean we won’t see sunshine; it will just be few and far between.”
