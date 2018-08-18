GeekFest, now in its ninth year, has made its return this weekend. And unlike your typical Cons, which tend to lean toward their adult audiences, GeekFest focuses on entertainment and activities for the entire family to enjoy.
GeekFest officially kicked off Friday night with the Harry Potter Yule Ball, sponsored by the Harker Heights Public Library, which saw CTC’s student center turned into Hogwart’s Great Hall for the evening.
Almost all of the participants were costumed, and there was a lot of variety to be seen. From giant furred animals to beautiful formal wear to Harry Potter, there was a steady stream of people of all ages, young and old, who came to mix, mingle, and dance the night away.
Saturday was packed full of programs for all ages. The day began early with the 5K run, and continued throughout the day and night with all manner of activities.
For the adults, there were classes and panels on subjects such as costuming (covering topics such as the Renaissance, the Middle Ages, Steampunk, and superheroes), filmmaking, anime, and even science; there were also literary discussions taking place throughout the day.
For children, there were plenty of Harry Potter-themed activities ranging from wand making to spell casting, and arts and crafts where kids could make their own Tribbles (for Star Trek fans) or Build-A-Beast (more fun from the J.K. Rowling universe).
One of the stand-out events of the day was the Daniel Benes Science Show. Benes was there for one special show, which was, quite literally, standing-room only.
Benes’ show, which incorporated humor, audience participation and a lot of facts and demonstrations, began with some physics, then moved into chemistry and electricity.
The piece de resistance came at the very end of his show with the unveiling of an original 1905 Edison phonograph, on which he played an original 1907 Edison record. It was with the Edison phonograph that he said got him serious about studying antique technology.
“I got my start with antique technology,” Benes said. “I had (soon) amassed so much of it, I felt it was my duty to share it with others.” And so his science shows were born; he now travels throughout Texas performing at schools, museums, and libraries.
“I love the idea of looking at the world around you in a new way,” he said.
There was one VIP guest at the event that stood out, too — Harker Heights High School graduate Carl Martin, who now owns Shinka Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. Martin is now a professional prop maker (and cosplayer), who makes all his works by hand. He also works full time for Volpin Props, which does contract work for gaming studios. “I get to work with some incredible people,” he said.
He said prop-making was something that he loved, and wanted to learn how to do—so he taught himself the skills he needed. “It’s said that it takes 10,000 to master anything. I started at zero. You just have to work harder than anyone else.”
He has since turned those skills, and his love for the art, into a living, one he finds very fulfilling. “It’s a lot of fun,” Martin said, of both his studio and of working for Vulpin. “I go to bed extremely fulfilled.”
Anyone who missed Martin’s panel on prop-making on Saturday can catch him again on Sunday, as GeekFest will continue the entire day with more activities that the family can be sure to enjoy.
In addition to the different panels and discussions, there will be more activities for the kids, including lots of Harry Potter activities. There will also be gaming of all types taking place upstairs in the planetarium, including retro gaming; a princess camp; cosplay demonstrations; GeekFest’s Got Talent! and Harry Potter Jeopardy; and TAMU-CT will also be back with their scanning electron microscope.
For a more complete list of the activities happening at GeekFest on Sunday, visit http://www.GeekFest.ctcd.edu/
