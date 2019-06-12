The Killeen area could see more rain on Father’s Day, but it will not be until late Sunday night.
As Wednesday morning, the area was sitting at a 20% chance of rain late Sunday night and into Monday due to a system that is breaking up, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures are slowly on the rise this week with this weekend bringing a high of mid 90s and lows of lower 70s. The heat index for this weekend will hover around the high 90s with chances of hitting triple digits, according to NWS.
Most lake levels are close to full capacity - 90 percent full - due to the rain this season. They are beginning to release some of the water and are sitting at about 90%.
Next week looks as if it will be slightly cooler than Father’s Day weekend. Monday is going to bring a high of low 90s and lows of 65 or lower, according to NWS.
