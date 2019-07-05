Lampasas High School is placing turf on its soccer field and boys head soccer coach Ryan Race believes it was worth the investment.
The high school’s soccer field is getting a new look.
“This is brand new. We are all very excited about it,” Race said.
The turf is being placed on the field after coaches began to see that the grass field was becoming a safety concern.
“Over the years the field has slowly taken a bit of a beating. It actually became a bit of a safety concern becoming wavy and more and more arched,” Race said.
After noticing it was becoming a safety concern for the players, the only two choices were to replace the grass or place turf.
“After several talks we decided it would be better in the long term to do turf,” Race said.
Race listed some advantages to having turf and one of the advantages was not having to wait on the weather.
“It’s good for the weather, too, especially with the weather we had last season. We won’t have to be waiting around for the field to dry out,” Race said.
Another advantage is that a lot of schools Lampasas plays against in soccer have turf. “A lot of schools in our district have turf, so that would be good for our players too,” Race said.
“I see it as a win-win scenario. Yeah it was a little expensive, but it will be worth it,” Race said.
The field is projected to be done by the beginning of the school year.
Race said he did have the exact cost of the new field.
