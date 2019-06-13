Killeen
A criminal arrest warrant was issued at 3:47 a.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:45 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and Jackson Street.
Theft of a motorcycle was reported at 11:14 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Hallmark Avenue.
Shoplifting was reported at 9:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of Lake Road.
Burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony was reported at 8:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Rancier Avenue.
Aggravated assault was reported at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of North 38 Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 6:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 6:16 p.m. Wednesday on Parmer Avenue.
A criminal warrant arrest was reported at 5:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Andover Drive.
Failure to identify a fugitive was reported at 12:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 3500 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Burglary of a habitation by forced entry was reported at noon Wednesday in the 1200 block of Pine Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest was reported at 9:24 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 8:12 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Theft of a motorcycle was reported at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 4100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
A criminal warrant arrest was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
Copperas Cove
A criminal warrant arrest was reported at 1:05 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Constitution Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6:37 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of North Drive.
A theft was reported at 8:02 a.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Pleasant Lane.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10:06 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Industrial Avenue.
Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.
An open investigation was reported at 12:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 Block of East Avenue E.
A forced entry was reported at 12:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Northern Dove Lane.
An accident was reported at 1:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 3:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Industrial Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of West Anderson Avenue.
An open investigation was reported at 8:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A welfare concern was reported at 9:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Wolfe Road.
Harker Heights
Driving with an invalid license was reported at 4:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Edwards Avenue.
Property theft was reported at 3:13 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Cox Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest was reported at 7:54 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Aggravated assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Lampasas
A suspicious person was reported at 1:52 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of West 4th Street.
Burglary of a building was reported at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of East 4th Street.
A disturbance was reported at 6:29 p.m. Wednesday on Castleberry Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 7:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North Chestnut Street.
Harassment was reported at 8:36 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of West Avenue C.
Suspicious activity was reported at 10:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East 1st Street.
A noise disturbance was reported at 10:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North Chestnut Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 10:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East 1st Street.
Loud music was reported at 11:25 p.m. Wednesday on Bellaire Avenue.
