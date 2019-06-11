Killeen
Unreasonable noise was reported Monday at 9:32 p.m. in the 200 block of Root Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported Monday at 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Grasslands Drive and West Lane.
A city warrant was reported Monday at 8 p.m. in the 100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated was reported Monday at 6 p.m. at the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and Sharp Cemetery Road.
Burglary of Habitation was reported Monday at 3:59 p.m. in the 800 block of Root Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported Monday at 3 p.m. in the 800 block of North Gray Street.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported Monday at 1:22 p.m. in the 200 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported Monday at 10:32 a.m. in the 1500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was reported Monday at 8:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of Hidden Valley Drive.
Assault by threat was reported Monday at 5:07 a.m. in the 600 block of 14th Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported Monday at 12:30 a.m. in East Hallmark Avenue S.
Copperas Cove
Operating a vehicle with the wrong license plate was reported Monday at 12:04 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Drive.
Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported Monday at 2:12 p.m. in the 700 block of Ash Street.
Emergency medical detention was reported Monday at 2:49 p.m. in the 600 block of West Avenue A.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported Monday at 11:23 p.m. in the 400 block of West Anderson Avenue.
Harker Heights
Assault causing bodily injury was reported Monday at 10:16 a.m. in the 700 block of Edwards Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported Monday at 10:17 a.m. in the 200 block of Dale Earnhardt Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported Monday at 12:38 p.m. in the 400 block of Gina Drive.
Driving with an invalid license was reported Monday at 5:20 p.m. in the 200 block of Indian Trail.
Property theft was reported Monday at Monday 8:10 p.m. in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Lampasas
A suspicious person was reported Monday at 3:20 a.m in the 200 block of West 3rd Street.
A reckless driver was reported Monday at 12:04 p.m. near the intersection of North Avenue and Key Avenue.
A disturbance was reported Monday at 2:30 p.m. in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A theft was reported Monday at 2:43 p.m. in the 1300 block of East Avenue I.
A forgery was reported Monday at 3:10 p.m. in the 900 block of South Key Avenue.
A harassment was reported Monday at 3:26 p.m. in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
A missing person was reported Monday at 5:57 p.m in the 2000 block of South US Highway 281.
