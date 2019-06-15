More rain is probable for Killeen early in the week with a 50% chance of rain Sunday night. Rain chances will lower to 30% Monday morning but increase to 60% mid-afternoon. Rain chances will slowly decrease all the way until Thursday, when there is no chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service.
Highs for the week will stay at about 90 and will increase to mid 90s in the middle of the week and stay there for the rest of the week, according to NWS.
The heat index for the week will start in the mid 90s in the beginning of the week. The heat index will increase until Wednesday where it will hit its peak at between 102 and 104. The heat index will stay in the low 100s for the remainder of the week, according to NWS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.