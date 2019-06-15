Nearly everything for your home buying needs could be found at the Killeen Home Buyers Expo. Local Realtors and other vendors met at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center Saturday.
Many Realtors were present to reach out to anyone who came out to the event looking to buy a home.
One of the Realtors who was present was Deborah Marlin of EXIT Heart of Texas Realty.
“This is my first year at this event. I am very excited to be here. There are a lot of people, a lot of information is getting passed around and people are walking around smiling and happy. I am definitely happy to be here,” Marlin said.
The event was also a good chance for new homebuyers to learn.
“They are asking educational questions. They are asking what kind of questions they should ask whenever they are looking for a mortgage,” Marlin said.
Other questions included what types of inspections people should do in order to get the most for their money, Marlin said.
There were also vendors present that could help homeowners with home improvements they might want to make.
Adams Furniture of Killeen was also at the event.
“This is our first year. Lots of people are interested. There is a large home buying population in Central Texas,” said Dustin Bernier of Adams Furniture.
This was the second year of of the event, which is hosted by the city of Killeen.
Most of the vendors in attendance said it was their first time at the event, but they enjoyed the interaction and plan on returning next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.