A vehicle rolled over on State Highway 195 Tuesday night, causing injuries, according to Killeen police.
At approximately 9:15 p.m. Tuesday night, reports of a crash were sent to the Killeen Police Department.
The vehicle was going northbound on Highway 195 before the Clear Creek/Stagecoach exit when the driver lost control and the vehicle began to rollover, according to KPD.
One person was airlifted to hospital, police said.
Beau Kemp
