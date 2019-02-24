FORT HOOD — Eligible 3rd Cavalry Regiment troopers from the regiment’s 5th Squadron received gold spurs last week, a tradition signifying they served on a combat deployment.
Now, 290 troops within “Steel Squadron” are authorized to wear gold spurs.
The squadron conducted artillery missions against ISIS targets on multiple fire bases in Iraq and Syria during a nine-month deployment that recently wrapped up.
“It was about eight months of very long hours, but it was a phenomenal opportunity getting to experience another culture, work with partner nations and getting to learn so many different things … It was very strenuous at times, but it was well worth it coming back home and getting gold spurs,” said 1st Lt. Jordan Cirenza.
Gold spurs are only awarded for cavalry combat deployments. Many at last Thursday’s gold-spur ceremony earned their spurs on past deployments.
“It was an honor and a privilege to be a part of this today. Being with the squadron now for three years, I’ve seen a lot of faces come and a lot of faces go,” said Chaplain Lee Kemp.
Kemp earned his gold spurs on a 2016-2017 deployment with the regiment and deployed again last year.
“It’s unique to be here at the end of my time with the Field Artillery Squadron to see another group go through this ceremony. It’s always a special occasion,” Kemp said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.