Killeen
Evading arrest was reported at 2:15 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Terrace Drive.
Interference with child custody was reported at 11:54 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Central Texas Expressway.
City warrant arrest was reported at 11:25 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 10:12 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of East Central Texas Expressway and South WS Young Drive.
Recovery of a stolen vehicle from another jurisdiction was reported at 7:44 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of West Dean Avenue.
Duty to give and render aid was reported at 6:03 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of East Central Texas Expressway and South WS Young Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 4:50 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Gilmer Street.
Shoplifting was reported at 2:20 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of South WS Young Drive.
Violation of a magistrates order was reported at 1:17 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of North 12th Street.
Theft of service was reported at 11:13 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Avenue D.
Burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony was reported at 9 a.m. in the 500 block of Goodnight Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:25 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Dickens Drive.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 3:47 a.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 3 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:45 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and Jackson Street.
Copperas Cove
A welfare concern was reported at 3:11 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Old Copperas Cove Road and US Highway 190.
Burglary habitation was reported at 8:08 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of West Avenue A.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:38 a.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of Joseph Drive.
A runaway was reported at 7:45 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Skyline Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:41 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Amthor Avenue.
An assisted arrest with another agency was reported at 11:16 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Avenue F.
An accident was reported at 12:03 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of East Business Highway 190 and Gibson Street.
Found property was reported at 12:29 a.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Driving with an invalid license was reported at 12:46 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Welfare concern was reported at 12:58 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Continuous sexual abuse of a child was reported at 1:33 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An animal bite was reported at 1:46 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Mueller Street.
Property theft was reported at 2:15 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Avenue F.
Burglary of a building was reported at 5:09 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Hogan Drive.
Recovery of a stolen vehicle was reported at 5:28 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A runaway return was reported at 7:12 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Skyline Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:38 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Town Square.
A welfare concern was reported at 9:35 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Georgetown Road.
Harker Heights
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:28 a.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Boxwood Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:25 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Credit card abuse was reported at 12:01 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A theft was reported at 8:07 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Heights Drive.
Suspicious person was reported at 11:37 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Failure to appear was reported at 11:52 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Assist of another agency was reported at 12:56 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Lampasas
An assault was reported at 11:51 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A reckless driver was reported at 12:46 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of North Highway 281.
A reckless driver was reported at 3:37 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of South Highway 281.
A suspicious person was reported at 4:07 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of West 4th Street.
Harassment was reported at 7:40 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of East Avenue F.
Loud music was reported at 10:27 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of South Highway 281.
