A 25-year-old man, Rashan Carnelius Williams, was arraigned Thursday on a charge of theft of a firearm. Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Williams and set the bail at $50,000.
On May 13, 2017, a man who lived in the 5100 block of Bridgewood Drive in Killeen told police his 1911 Colt 45 handgun was missing. He told police he last saw it in 2016 when a man who referred to himself as “Bando” stayed at his residence, according to an arrest affidavit.
The man said he showed “Bando” the gun and where he kept it. A woman sent “Bando” a message on Facebook, and he told her he pawned the gun in Waco and that he would return it to her, according to the affidavit.
The man gave police the gun’s serial number, and a search found the gun was pawned at a store on Clear Creek Drive in Killeen on Oct. 20, 2016, according to the affidavit.
On the pawn shop paperwork, Williams said he owned the gun. The pawn shop clerk gave Williams $1,000 for the gun, according to the affidavit.
Police saw more security footage from other transactions involving Williams. The man said Williams looked like “Bando” from Facebook.
The worker verified that the identity of the person pawning the gun was Williams, according to the affidavit.
Williams was arrested on a warrant Wednesday in the 2100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Killeen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.