A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Cardona, 94, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen with Father Jose Mena officiating. Interment will be at Killeen Memorial Park.
Mrs. Cardona died Aug. 13, 2019.
She was born Oct. 21, 1924, in San German, Puerto Rico.
She married her beloved Felix Cardona in 1951. Together they raised four children. As a military family, they spent many years traveling the world until settling down in Killeen.
Mrs. Cardona was a homemaker and a very active volunteer. She delivered “meals on wheels” for many years and was an active member of St Joseph Catholic Church, Legion of Mary and Knights of Columbus Knight Cappers.
She loved to cook for her family and friends, and she loved to garden.
Mrs. Cardona was preceded in death by her husband, Felix; and her daughter, Maria “Lily” Cohee.
Survivors include her son Felix Cardona and wife Ok; son Carlos Cardona and wife Terry; daughter Cindy Hicks and husband Clyde; son-in-law Lynn Cohee; grandchildren, Lynn Cohee, Travis Cohee, Ricky Cardona, Carlos Cardona, Sara Lambert, Codi Rich, Christopher Zeniecki, Linda Scott, Taylor Hicks, Tyler Hicks, Ryan Hicks and 13 great-grandchildren.
A family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.
