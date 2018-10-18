The culminating event for Fort Hood’s 100th birthday celebration of III Corps — the post’s top headquarters unit — has been moved to Fort Hood Army Airfield, 6975 E. Murphy Road, near the Warrior Way Commissary.
The original location was Hood Stadium, but officials moved the location due to weather and wet field concerns at the stadium.
The event is free, and open to the public, including those with no military affiliation.
Non-Department of Defense affiliation visitors will use the Warrior Way Gate off of North W.S. Young Drive in Killeen utilizing the far left lane and proceed to the Warrior Way Commissary for parking, according to Fort Hood.
III Corps formed 100 years ago during World War I.
“2018 celebrates the 100 years of III Corps! Within these 100 years, our Fort Hood Soldiers have and continue to protect our nation through deployments, hard work, and dedication,” according to Fort Hood. “For the past 15 years Fort Hood Soldiers have steadily been deploying to protect our nation. Operation Phantom Warrior Salute is taking the opportunity to celebrate our wonderful Soldiers, their Family members, retirees, and the surrounding community for all they endure and contribute!”
Saturday’s event is the culmination of a two-week series of events that honored the corps and its soldiers.
Events begin at 3 p.m. Saturday, and include arts and crafts vendors, food and beverage sales, a Golden Knights parachute jump, a concert by the Lt. Dan Band and fireworks.
Schedule:
Fort Hood Operation Phantom Warrior Salute Celebration:
Gates Open – Food/Beverage Sales 3 p.m.
Kid Activities and DJ 3 p.m.
1st Cavalry Band 3:30 p.m.
Stein Hoisting Contest 4:15-5 p.m.
1st Cavalry Band 5 p.m.
Golden Knights Jump 5:45 p.m.
Welcoming Remarks and Tapping of the Keg 6 p.m.
Stolen Silver 6:10 p.m.
Presentations 6:55 p.m.
LT Dan Band 7 p.m.
Fireworks 9 p.m.
Conclusion 9:20 p.m.
Cost: Free and open to all
Location: Fort Hood Army Airfield, 6975 E. Murphy Road
Permitted items: Strollers, coolers (will be searched), backpacks (will be searched), camelbacks (will be searched), umbrellas, blankets, lawn chairs, small wagons, cameras, video recorder/camcorders, service animals (guide dogs, etc..)
Prohibited items: Explosive weapons, firearms, knives, clubs, brass knuckles, glass containers (except baby bottles), pets, alcohol, fireworks, pop-up/canopy tents
