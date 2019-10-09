spur ride

Pfc. Alexander Garcia of 2nd Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, low crawls through an air assault obstacle while carrying a balloon that symbolizes a battle buddy on Wednesday during a spur ride at Fort Hood.

 Lana Husband | Herald

FORT HOOD — Soldiers with the 1st Cavalry Division’s 1st Air Cavalry Brigade were out trying to earn their spurs on Wednesday.

The spur ride is an Army tradition that builds a esprit-de corps and develops unit cohesion by testing troopers on vital skills needed to be a cavalryman.

