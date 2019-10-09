FORT HOOD — Soldiers with the 1st Cavalry Division’s 1st Air Cavalry Brigade were out trying to earn their spurs on Wednesday.
The spur ride is an Army tradition that builds a esprit-de corps and develops unit cohesion by testing troopers on vital skills needed to be a cavalryman.
