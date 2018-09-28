FORT HOOD — As directed by the Department of the U.S. Air Force, a small Air Force unit at Fort Hood redesignated into a new unit Friday.
The 712th Air Support Operations Squadron was inactivated and then reflagged as the 803rd Operation Support Squadron during a morning ceremony in the Spirit of Fort Hood Chapel.
The 712th’s mission was to prepare airmen and equipment to deploy within 72 hours anywhere, anytime, according to a Fort Hood release about the event. The 803rd’s mission is to prepare the “Tactical Air Control Party weapons system along with providing Army weather support in integrating, planning, training, and equipping for Joint, multi-domain, combat operations,” according to the release.
The unit has 36 airmen making up its ranks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.