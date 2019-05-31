The Department of the Army announced Friday that the III Corps Headquarters will deploy in the fall of 2019 to Iraq to replace XVIII Airborne Corps Headquarters as the headquarters of the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve — the task force aimed with descrying the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria.
The deployment is part of the regular rotation of forces. Several hundred soldiers are expected to deploy for up to 12 months, according to III Corps spokesman Col. Myles Caggins in an email.
This is the third time III Corps Headquarters will lead the task force, Caggins said. Previous deployments included one from September 2015 to August 2016, completing the “Abeyance” and beginning the “Intensification” OIR Campaign phases; and from September 2017 to September 2018, the “Defeat” phase where they contributed greatly to the destruction of the ISIS physical Caliphate in Iraq and Syria.
“The III Corps has a distinguished history of combat success, and our soldiers have trained several months for this important mission,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Hendrex, III Corps command sergeant major. “Our headquarters is ready, again, to lead operations against Daesh (ISIS) with our coalition nations and partner organizations to create enduring security in the region.”
The task force leads 74 nations and five international organizations operating at the invitation of the government of Iraq in support of Iraqi Security Forces in the regional pursuit of an enduring defeat of the Islamic State.
