FORT HOOD — The Department of the Army Inspector General is holding a series of town hall meetings today and Tuesday addressing concerns with on-post housing and barracks living situations. All residents of Fort Hood are encouraged to attend.
The Herald requested to attend one of the meetings, but was informed by Fort Hood that no media, whether military or civilian, was invited to cover the events.
The meetings will be held at Howze Auditorium on post. Today's meetings will be from 2 to 3:30 p.m. and from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday's meeting will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Military housing is under scrutiny nationally following a U.S. Senate committee hearing about the general dissatisfaction of military communities Feb. 14 in Washington, D.C. Secretary of the Army Mark T. Esper ordered a full investigation into civilian owned and operated post housing at all Army installations on Feb. 15 in response to the hearing.
Fort Hood leadership is currently in the process of visiting every on-post residence to hear concerns from residents in order to address issues service members, families and civilians living on post are having with their housing. Post officials said the visits should conclude by mid-March.
