More than 4,000 Fort Hood soldiers with the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team “Greywolf,” 1st Cavalry Division, will deploy to South Korea this summer as part of a regular rotation, according to the Army.
The brigade will replace a brigade from the 1st Armored Division.
“The Greywolf brigade is a highly trained and professional team of soldiers always ready to answer our nation’s call,” said Col. Kevin Capra, brigade commander. “Greywolf is no stranger to the Republic of Korea, having sent the U.S. Army’s first rotational battalion there in 2014. We look forward to once again working with our Korean partners and strengthening our nation’s alliance. After months of intense training, I know our troopers are ready and able to support this mission.”
The brigade is authorized to have more than 4,000 soldiers and expects to take the majority of the brigade on the rotation, according to brigade spokesman Capt. Scott Kuhn. The soldiers will continue training until they case their unit colors to signal the rotation has begun.
The last Fort Hood unit to deploy to the Korean peninsula for a nine-month rotation was the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, in late May 2017.
