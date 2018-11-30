The commander of the Benjamin O. Davis Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9191 received a promotion to chief warrant officer 5 — a rare rank in the Army — during a ceremony at the post headquarters in Killeen on Friday.
Carlo S. Davis, the only active-duty Army VFW Post commander and a targeting officer at III Corps, was promoted by his wife Lee Ann Davis, and former supervisor Col. Davis Trotter of U.S. Army North. Col. William McKnight administered the oath of office.
Davis is now one of only 24 soldiers in the field artillery branch in the U.S. Army to hold the rank of chief warrant officer 5. The rank is one of the rarest to achieve in the Army with approximately 2 or 3 percent of officers achieving it throughout the course of their career.
“It’s a lot of reflection for me, it’s very humbling and I am overwhelmed with joy,” Carlo S. Davis said. “I’ve bust my butt ever since I’ve been in the service and did everything I was supposed to do and what the Army said I was supposed to do.”
