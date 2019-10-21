Halcomb

This screen shot shows the website for Anastasia Halcomb, a Harker Heights resident and Army spouse who is running for president as an independent.

The spouse of a Fort Hood soldier has decided to run for the highest office in the land, however, she has a big hill to climb before she can get on the ballot.

Anastasia Halcomb, a Harker Heights resident, is putting together a campaign team to run as an independent against President Donald Trump and whomever the Democratic candidate will be.

dbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7554

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.