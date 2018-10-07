Fort Hood’s Army Ten-Miler Shadow Run was Sunday morning at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreational Area.
The race, sponsored by Fort Hood’s Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation program, is a local alternative to the Army Ten-Miler — an annual event also held Sunday.
The “Shadow Run is held in conjunction with a Washington, D.C., event to provide an opportunity for the Fort Hood community that is unable to travel to the primary event to participate,” according to a Fort Hood news release.
More than 35,000 runners were expected to participate in the D.C. race, which is now in its 34th year, according to The Washington Post.
Read more about the local event in Wednesday’s Fort Hood Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.