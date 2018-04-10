FORT HOOD — The Central Texas Association of the U.S. Army welcomed Lt. Gen. Paul Funk II, III Corps and Fort Hood commander, Tuesday to speak during the association’s general membership luncheon on Fort Hood.
Funk also commands Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve — a 71-nation coalition to defeat the Islamic State. He deployed with approximately 350 soldiers from the corps’ headquarters in August 2017 for a year-long deployment in the Middle East.
“We’re in a lot better shape (against IS) now. The physical caliphate in both Iraq and Syria has been defeated,” he said. “There is still a lot of work to do, though, against pockets of ISIS ... So there are some enemy we need to take on.”
Despite the current tensions in Syria after a suspected chemical attack in Douma over the weekend, Funk said the mission of the coalition will continue to be the same in the foreseeable future to ensure the complete destruction of ISIS.
The coalition training of Iraqi forces has worked wonders on the Iraqi military, however, he said.
“If you look at the remarkable turnaround in the last three and a half years the coalition has been able to do when it’s applied to the Iraqi Security Forces, they have changed the culture of an entire military to take on a pretty determined enemy,” Funk said. “It’s an incredible change in their demeanor, their skill and their determination.”
Training the Iraqi military enabled a force retreating from ISIS in 2014 to sustaining division and corps level combat operations today, Funk said.
Funk is currently home for mid-deployment rest and relaxation and will soon return to Iraq. The III Corps command team is expected to return to Fort Hood by October.
