Austin is one of five finalists to land the U.S. Army Futures Command center, a new operational arm focused on modernizing the Army and developing new military technologies, according the Austin-American Statesman.
Col. Patrick Seiber told the Statesman that Army officials have narrowed the list of possible sites for the center to Austin, Boston, Minneapolis, Philadelphia and Raleigh, North Carolina.
The paper said 10 other cities that were previously in consideration — Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, New York, San Diego, San Francisco and Seattle — have been notified they are no longer candidates, Seiber said.
Military officials previously said a final decision on the center site could be made by the end of June, according to the Statesman. The center is expected to employ about 500 people.
Phil Wilson, chairman of the Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce, told the Statesman on Friday that he was certain Austin “could be a suitable home well outside the D.C. beltway for our Army’s new fourth command.”
“We strongly support our U.S. Army’s efforts to centralize and speed innovation to the battlefield under a new four-star general,” Wilson said. “We have 36 startup incubators and accelerators, 450,000 college students, 24,000 reservists, proximity to Camp Mabry, Operational Test Command at Fort Hood, medical R&D operations at Brooke Army Medical Center and Joint Base San Antonio, all of which would surround the Army Futures Command with new ideas. Our quality of life and cost of living for families is also very attractive, including for the 140,000 veterans who live in the Austin region.”
According to Bloomberg, the command will consolidate the brainpower that looks at the future threats the Army faces, what technology is needed to counter those threats, what programs should receive priority funding and then overseeing development through existing subordinate commands.
Previously personnel were at different locations “and they would email each other,” Army Under Secretary Ryan McCarthy said in a May 25 letter to Raleigh Mayor Nancy McFarlane that was obtained by Bloomberg News. “Now you have them working under the same organization.”
“Our approach is very similar to what you would see in a restructuring in the private sector,” McCarthy said.
The command is also intended to help the service improve its acquisition of major weapons after high-profile failures since the early 2000s, including the RAH-66 Comanche helicopter, the Crusader self-propelled howitzer, and the costliest, the Future Combat Systems program.
On June 8, John Crutchfield, who is president of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce and executive director of the Killeen Economic Development Corporation, said Killeen was never an option for the prestigious center, which will be the fourth command-level operation in the Army.
“We’re well aware of the center. The Army, by design, has avoided military communities,” Crutchfield said.
Army officials seek a more heavily educated, innovative community in lieu of places where the military is already well established, according to Crutchfield.
The Killeen chamber has been in correspondence with the Austin chamber, providing insight into Killeen’s proximity to Fort Hood, among other topics. Fort Hood is about 70 miles north of Austin.
The Army says the project will be the most significant reorganization since 1973. In announcing plans for the center earlier this year, officials described the new operation’s objectives this way: “Modernizes the Army for the future... will integrate the future operational environment, threat and technologies to develop and deliver future force requirements, designing future force organizations, and delivering material capabilities.”
The Austin-American Statesman, the Associated Press and Bloomberg contributed to this report.
