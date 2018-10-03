Automax of Killeen, in partnership with the Association of the U.S. Army, presented two 2018 Ford Mustangs to two Fort Hood soldiers — the Fort Hood soldier and noncommissioned officer of the year — during a ceremony Wednesday at Automax in Killeen.
Sgt. Tyler Hamby, currently works in satellite communications for 1st Cavalry Division Artillery out of Fort Hood, and the 2018 Fort Hood Soldier of the Year, was passionate about what drove him to success.
“I joined the Army in 2015,” Hamby said. “I needed direction in my life. And since I joined, I feel like I have come a long way and done a lot of growing.”
Staff Sgt. Dustin Nixon, an infantryman with the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division out Fort Hood, is the 2018 Fort Hood NCO of the Year.
“The first thing I asked when I found out I was getting a car is, ‘What’s the price limit?’” Nixon said. “And I was excited about getting the car — Automax of Killeen is always showing support to our soldiers.”
Both soldiers are from Dallas.
William Curl, Automax of Killeen business manager, was proud to hand the keys to the two new Ford Mustang owners.
“It is a neat feeling — it is not every day you are given a new vehicle,” Curl said. “We wanted to show our appreciation for the things the soldiers do. Every year, we recognize their hard work, dedication and sacrifice.”
Automax of Killeen has been giving cars to the Fort Hood soldier and NCO of the year for the past seven years.
“This is a wow moment for these soldiers,” said Larry Phelps, president of Central Texas–Fort Hood Chapter of the Association of the United States Army. “This is another example of how Automax supports soldiers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.