FORT HOOD — The soldiers of the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, hosted the solemn dignified transfer Tuesday of Chief Warrant Officer 2 David Knadle as his family stood by to receive his remains.

Knadle, along with Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kirk Fuchigami Jr., both with 1st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, were killed Nov. 20 when their Apache helicopter crashed while providing air support for ground troops in Logar Province, Afghanistan.

dbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7554

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.