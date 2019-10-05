FORT HOOD — Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center pulled out all the stops for its seventh annual Baby Expo on Saturday.

The event, attended by hundreds, offered bundles of information, education and community resources for expectant mothers and new parents from more than 76 different tables featuring a variety of vendors including La Leche League, YMCA, Grabagreen, Kindermusik and Fort Hood Child and Youth Services.

