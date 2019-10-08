Black Jack color casing

Col. Jeremy Wilson, left, and Command Sgt. Maj. Alexander Yazzie, command team for 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, case the brigade's colors to signify the beginning of a nine-month deployment to Europe as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve. Approximately 3,500 soldiers will be deployed to several countries across Europe as part of the mission to show support for American allies and help deter Russian aggression in the region.

 By David A. Bryant | Herald

FORT HOOD — Hundreds of soldiers representing the battalions within the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team “Black Jack,” 1st Cavalry Division, rolled onto Cooper Field Tuesday morning to officially case the unit colors.

Casing the colors signifies a unit is leaving its current location, in this case for a nine-month rotation to Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. The brigade will have roughly 3,500 soldiers scattered across several Eastern European nations to show support for American allies in the region and to help deter Russian aggression.

