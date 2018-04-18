City officials on Wednesday honored Killeen native and World War II hero by proclaiming April 18 Robert “Bob” Gray Day.
The event — an annual one in Killeen — marked the 76th Anniversary of the Doolittle Raid, also known as the Tokyo Raid which occurred April 18, 1942. The raid served as not only a boost in American morale early in the Pacific Theater of operations during the war but as the first allied strike on the Japanese islands.
“Clearly the event marked a boost in morale at the time,” Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra said. “It’s an honor to have such a person to have been such an important part of our community to have participated in such an event,”
“Bob Gray was part of the greatest generation who did so much for our country and we honor him today as having been an important part of our Killeen community…participating in the Doolittle Raid places him in such an elite group of men,” said Matthew Van Valkenburgh, Killeen airport’s director of aviation.
Valkenburgh said the Gray family excelled at public service.
“J.M. Gray, being elected mayor of Killeen in 1948, and his sister Marjorie Gray Philliber served with the 50th Evacuation Hospital in Patton’s Army from North Africa to Anzio.”
The event also featured Gray’s cousin, Mark Manning, who showcased copies of letters written by Gray to his family during the war.
“He never bragged about the raid ... he thought it was just part of fulling his duty to his country,” Manning said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.