1. Yes. The district has done a good job educating the public and answering questions.

2. Yes. There is a demonstrated need for the projects that would be funded.

3. No. The district hasn’t made its case. Asking voters for $426 million is unreasonable.

4. No. It’s possible one bond proposition might pass, but not both.

5. Unsure. It’s hard to know where the district voters stand on the bond.

Vote

View Results