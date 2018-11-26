Fort Hood officials on Monday released the identification of a civilian found dead Nov. 20 in the vicinity of Belton Lake and Outdoor Recreation Area.
The civilian has been identified as retired Navy Seaman Craig Nobel, 51. Nobel was registered at the BLORA Deer Park RV Lot and was reported missing by a family member. Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services personnel discovered Nobel’s remains at approximately 11 p.m. Nov. 20 in a wooded area adjacent to the park.
The circumstances surrounding Nobel’s death are under investigation by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command. Foul play is not suspected at this point in the ongoing death investigation, according to Chris Grey, spokesman for CID, who added that no further information will be released at this point to protect the integrity of the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.