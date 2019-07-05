FORT HOOD — Fire trucks sprayed water over an airplane and an Army honor guard brought the casket of Sgt. James G. Johnston to Texas soil Friday for the first time since his June 25 death in Afghanistan.
The family on Friday also announced funeral plans for the Fort Hood soldier who was killed during a firefight with the Taliban.
Johnston’s funeral will be 1 p.m. Monday at First Baptist Church in Killeen.
Johnston’s flag-draped casket arrived at Robert Gray Army Airfield at about 11:45 a.m., for what the Army calls a “ramp ceremony.”
“The ramp ceremony, or fallen comrade ceremony, is a solemn event marking the journey home of a fallen U.S. service member,” according to a news release from Fort Hood.
After the plane landed, a ramp was dropped from a side door on the plane and Johnston’s casket was removed from the plane and delivered to a hearse belonging to Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements. The hearse was escorted by police from the airfield on Fort Hood to the funeral home.
As the procession went east on Interstate 14, some local residents gathered along the highway by Central Texas College, waving U.S. flags.
One of the residents, Sharon Sitler, said she tries to get to as many homecomings as she can. Sitler wore a Hawaiian shirt in honor of Johnston, who was fond of Hawaiian shirts and encouraged others to wear them.
“I wanted the family to know that we care, and that he will never be forgotten,” Sitler said.
Alfred Howard and his wife Coretta Howard brought their two daughters Nevaeh Thomas and Myracle Thomas to wave flags as the procession passed.
Alfred Howard said he supports as many fallen soldiers as he can, and frequently visits the Killeen veterans cemetery on State Highway 195.
Members of Central Bell County Fire & Rescue drove the Rescue 51 and Battalion 5 vehicles from Nolanville to show their support.
Johnston enlisted into the Army in 2013. He was born in Tyler, about 200 miles from Killeen in East Texas. He lived there until he was 5, then moved to Nacogdoches, Houston and Galveston, where he attended high school, said his mother. While stationed at Fort Hood, Johnston was residing in Copperas Cove with his spouse.
Johnston was assigned to the 79th Ordnance Battalion (Explosive Ordnance Disposal), the 71st Ordnance Group at Fort Hood. He was killed in Uruzgan Province, Afghanistan.
Johnston’s awards and decorations include a Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Combat Action Badge, Senior Explosive Ordnance Disposal Badge and Explosive Ordnance Badge, according to a Fort Hood news release.
