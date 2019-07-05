The remains of a local soldier killed in combat in Afghanistan last week are scheduled to return to Fort Hood shortly before noon today, and volunteers are encouraging locals to show their support by waving flags along the route to the funeral home in Killeen.
The body of Sgt. James Gregory Johnston, 24, is set to arrive at the Fort Hood airport at 11:45 a.m., and then be taken from West Fort Hood to Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, 1615 S. Fort Hood St. (Texas Highway 195).
"If you can bring a flag and join us, we will be on (Interstate 14/U.S. Highway 190) in honor & memory, join along the way if you can to welcome this soldier home," according to the office of Jean Shine, the civilian aide to the secretary of the Army for the Fort Hood area.
The volunteers are asking supporters to wave flags along the route from West Fort Hood to the funeral home.
Johnston's wife, Krista Johnston's announced the funeral services on social media this morning.
"We finally got confirmation on a location, James Johnston services will be held Monday 7/8/19 at 1 PM at the First Baptist church in Killeen," according to the Facebook post.
