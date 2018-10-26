Booming sounds around the Killeen area are back due to continued training on Fort Hood, Army officials confirmed.
Booming sounds Monday were from a collection of live-fire training at Fort Hood.
The sounds earlier this week were coming from the division’s 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, which was out training Monday using different weapon systems, to include tanks, Bradleys and artillery, according to the 1st Cavalry Division.
