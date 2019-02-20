Several loud booms heard throughout parts of Killeen Wednesday morning are likely from Fort Hood, however, post officials could not immediately confirm what unit or units are training and with what weapons.
Earlier this month, 1st Calvary Division soldiers were training with artillery and other weapons from the division’s 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment and 3rd Battalion, 16th Field Artillery Regiment. That was part of a live-fire training exercise at Fort Hood that ended Feb. 9
