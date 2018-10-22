FA training

Spc. Shannon Bledsoe, with the 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, takes part in gunnery operations.

 Gabe Wolf | Herald

Those booming sounds echoing across Killeen Monday were from a collection of live-fire training at Fort Hood, Army officials confirmed.

According to the 1st Cavalry Division, the sounds were coming from the division’s 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, which was out training Monday using different weapon systems, to include tanks, Bradleys and artillery.

Herald Staff Reports

