Fort Hood’s 3rd Cavalry Regiment “Brave Rifles” officially transferred their mission in Iraq to the 1st Brigade Combat Team “Bastogne,” 101st Airborne Division, from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, during a ceremony this week in Baghdad, Iraq.
The transfer-of-authority ceremony on Wednesday was part of the regular rotation of forces that support the Combined Joint Task Force–Operation Inherent Resolve.
The Brave Rifles deployed about half of the regiment’s 4,300 soldiers in April 2018 to the Middle East to support the ongoing fight against the Islamic State group.
The first soldiers began returning home from the nine-month deployment in mid-January. The remaining troops are scheduled to return over the next few weeks.
