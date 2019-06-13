FORT HOOD — For soldiers, students or anyone else, the enemy can come in a variety of guises from the weather to a challenging colleague to a pool of murky, green water.
The past several years, the second full week of summer break in Central Texas has brought high school Junior ROTC cadet leaders to Fort Hood and the Phantom Warrior Junior Cadet Leadership Challenge.
This year, beginning Tuesday and finishing Friday, 144 incoming sophomores through seniors have sampled life in the military, sleeping in barracks, physical training, eating in post dining facilities and completing land navigation, leadership drills and squadron competitions.
During the week, the students trained in intentionally mixed groups and traded off responsibilities each day, learning to listen to one another, to speak up and to make choices together.
At Fort Hood’s Leadership Reaction Course Thursday, 20 teams of seven or eight cadets worked through a portion of 10 stations, with 27 minutes to complete each obstacle.
Most of the challenges included a water hazard and required figuring out how to use given materials to move people and supplies from one side to another.
“Today we’re learning teamwork skills,” said incoming Shoemaker High School senior NakaiCruthirds. “We’re learning communications and planning together to accomplish the obstacles.”
“The water is gross,” said Harker Heights High School senior Tiarah Robinson. “It made us become closer, to be a better team. We worked together with pipes and ropes and got everyone but one across the moat. In a short amount of time, we grew to have concern for each other.”
Killeen, Ellison, Harker Heights, Shoemaker, Copperas Cove, Longview, Waco and Tyler John Tyler high school students complete the JROTC challenge Friday.
Todd Martin is an employee of the KISD communications department and writes about students, teachers and school events.
