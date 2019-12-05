FORT HOOD — Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area’s Nature in Lights Christmas display is in full holiday season swing despite reduced funding resulting in an increase in the entrance fee.

The event’s entrance fee increased from last year’s $15 for cars, mini-vans and pickup trucks, to $20 this year. Entry fees were as low as $5 in 2013 with an increase to $8 in 2015. These previous increases in cost were to keep up with maintenance and repairs in the recreational area. However, this year’s increase in cost originated in Washington D.C. due to budget constraints, officials said.

