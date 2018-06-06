Belton resident Diane Slape will be joining members of Burn Pits 360 in Washington, D.C., today to speak with members of Congress about potential illnesses and situations veterans and their families fear are related to exposure to open burn pits and other airborne hazards during deployments to Southwest Asia, to include Iraq and Afghanistan.
Nationally, some 3.7 million veterans have been exposed to burn pits, oil well fires and sandstorms during the deployments. Scientists and doctors are studying whether some cancers, breathing problems and intestinal disorders, among other fatal or life-changing health problems, are connected to the exposure.
Members of Burn Pits 360 say veterans endure hardships when the Department of Veterans Affairs will not connect their illnesses to their military deployments and many to lose everything financially, trying to pay for medical bills. Representatives of the nonprofit will attend the Congressional Veterans Affairs subcommittee on health meeting to discuss potential long-term health effects associated with burn pit exposure.
If you would like to follow the subcommittee meeting and subsequent meetings with members of Congress, the Burn Pits 360 group will be posting Facebook Live videos throughout the day today on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BurnPits360/.
