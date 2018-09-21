FORT HOOD — Path Project regional coordinator Robin Tenboer, with Texas Health and Human Services, facilitated a workshop on special education earlier this week at Fort Hood.
“The state of Texas is facing corrective action for placing an 8.5 percent cap on special education. This wasn’t school districts’ fault. It is the largest expansion on special education the state has had,” Tenboer told parents and others gathered for the Thursday meeting.
Understanding the difference between individual education programs — known as IEPs — and “504 plans” can empower parents to ask the right questions and advocate for proper program placement, officials said. A 504 plan ensures a child who has a disability receives proper accommodations at his or her school.
Parents can request special needs advocates from Fort Hood as part of the Exceptional Family Member Program.
Individuals with Disabilities Education Act requires public schools to provide supplemental services to eligible students. Students must meet specific disability categories to qualify for an IEP.
Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 requires public schools to meet the needs of disabled students as adequately as those without disabilities. Eligible students must have a physical or mental impairment. Written plans are not required.
Most attendees Thursday’s meeting were parents of students with IEP or 504 plans. After the presentation, the conversation revolved around dyslexia, attention deficit disorder, autism and food allergies. The workshop gave parents a chance to discuss individual issues. Tenboer gave parents advice and additional information.
At the end of the workshop, Tenboer recommended parents read “Wrightslaw: From Emotions to Advocacy” by Pam and Pete Wright.
“Parents of disabled children go through a grieving process as if they lost a child. Sometimes the disability can dismantle the future they pictured for their child,” Tenboer said.
“Being an advocate for your child will make a huge difference than being passive,” Tenboer said.
The Fort Hood Exceptional Family Member Program holds monthly workshops in Oveta Culp Hobby Soldier & Family Readiness Bldg. 18000 on Battalion Avenue.
For more information on special education visit partnerstx.org.
