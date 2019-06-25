FORT HOOD — Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center commander Col. David R. Gibson will transfer command of Fort Hood’s medical system to Col. Richard G. Malish during a change of command ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Friday at Sadowski Field.
Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Johnson, commander of Regional Health Command-Central, will serve as the reviewing officer for the ceremony.
Malish previously served as the Army Surgeon General’s deputy chief of staff for quality and safety. He is a graduate of Johns Hopkins University and earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences. He is board certified in Internal Medicine and Cardiology.
