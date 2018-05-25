FORT HOOD — A Carry The Load relay team walked from Fort Hood’s Marvin Leath Visitors Center to a social gathering at the 1st Cavalry Division Horse Detachment Headquarters on Thursday.
Carry The Load is a national nonprofit dedicated to honoring sacrifices made by military, law enforcement, firefighters and first responders.
Throughout the month of May, members walk through multiple states to bring awareness to those sacrifices.
Attendees at Thursday’s Fort Hood event watched a demonstration by the 1st Cavalry Division Horse Detachment.
“My brother was 1st Cav, I haven’t seen this before. It was nice to know his traditions,” said Monica Velez, sister of Cpl. Jose A. Velez and Spc. Andrew Velez.
Fort Hood USO provided food and beverages. Read more about the event in next week’s Fort Hood Herald.
