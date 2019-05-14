Carry The Load, a nonprofit dedicated to providing active, meaningful ways to honor and celebrate the sacrifices made the military, veterans, first responders and their families, will rally at the Fort Hood 1st Cavalry Division Horse Detachment May 23 as part of its 4,600-mile West Coast Relay.
The rally at Fort Hood is at 2 p.m., after which the relay will depart for a 22-mile bike ride to Belton and ending the day with a 35-mile bike ride to Waco.
The nonprofit was founded in 2011 in Dallas by two veteran Navy SEALs, Clint Bruce and Stephen Holley, according to carrytheload.org. The relays now include an East Coast Relay walking from West Point, N.Y., to Dallas throughout the month of May, with relay leg captains walking in 5-mile increments carrying the American flag to bring awareness to the sacrifices of our nation’s heroes. The West Coast route includes hikes and bike rides from Seattle, Washington, to Dallas to help engage Americans throughout the country. This year, the nonprofit expanded once again by adding a Midwest route from Minneapolis to Dallas.
