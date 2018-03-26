U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, introduced legislation to assist in the prosecution of juvenile sexual assault cases on military bases.
House Resolution 5392, the Military Installation Non-Adult Offender Reform (MINOR) Act, directs the Department of Defense to instruct military installations to enter into negotiations to reach agreements with local prosecutors on the referral of juvenile sexual assault cases. It was introduced last week.
A recent Associated Press investigation found that sex assault cases involving military children often die on the desks of prosecutors, and criminal investigators often shelved reports.
In Texas, AP found at least 56 sex assault or rape cases since 2007. Fort Hood had the most, with 41 cases, followed by Fort Bliss with 10.
“It is unacceptable that countless juvenile sexual assault cases that are occurring on base are falling through the cracks because federal prosecutors are ill-equipped to take action,” said Carter, who represents Texas District 31, which includes Fort Hood. “Last year, at my office’s urging, Fort Hood entered into a memorandum of understanding with local jurisdictions to set a standard to handle these juvenile crimes. This is an important first step to ensure justice, and it is imperative that it is implemented at all American military installations.”
Carter said he oversaw hundreds of juvenile cases before retiring as a judge and knows that sexual offenders are often repeat offenders.
“For that reason alone, it is imperative to quickly address juvenile sexual assault cases to prevent adult sexual criminals and more victims,” he said. “It’s painfully obvious that the current system isn’t working, and something has to be done nationwide to ensure young victims receive justice, and young offenders receive appropriate sentencing before it’s too late.”
Carter said a dangerous loophole exists on the nation’s military installations because they fall under the legal jurisdiction of the federal government, with no mechanism under federal law for trying juveniles for criminal acts except trying them as adults. Juveniles are generally able to escape any legal consequences for acts committed on-post. This legislation requires military installations to clearly define the referral process to local prosecutors, which are better equipped to handle these kinds of cases, and creates a standard so justice is served.
Carter serves as chairman of the Homeland Security Subcommittee on Appropriations, co-chairman of the Congressional Army Caucus, is on the Subcommittee for Commerce, Justice and Science and the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee.
