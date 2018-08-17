Fort Hood soldiers can expect to see upgrades in their quality of life soon.
U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, whose district includes Williamson and Bell counties, addressed the Central Texas chapter of the Military Officers Association of American during its monthly meeting Friday at the Shilo Inn in Killeen.
Carter, who is the chairman of the military construction and veterans affairs subcommittee on appropriations, discussed the nation’s recent military spending bill approved by the president. During his speech, Carter highlighted what the upgrades on post will consist of — refurbishing the barracks and upgrading the motor pools.
The barracks refurbishment, which is underway now, includes upgrades to electrical and plumbing systems, new ceilings and furniture. The upgrades will also include mold abatement.
Carter visited Fort Hood months ago and saw the barracks and motor pools.
“The motor pools aren’t designed to fit the types of military equipment Fort Hood has,” Carter said.
“The upgrades are long overdue,” said Jerry Cremer, a retired Army officer and member of MOAA Central Texas. “This is a wise spending of money.”
Troops are also getting a 2.6 percent pay raise under the recent spending bill.
