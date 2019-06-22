Nine young adults were honored at Texas A&M University-Central Texas on Saturday for receiving full scholarships to one of the nation’s military academies.
Congressman John Carter of the 31st District selected the individuals who received the scholarships after a long and rigorous application process.
Seven of the nine recipients were unable to attend the ceremony Saturday.
Anthony Charles from Austin will be attending the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Elijah Hensley of Temple will be attending West Point, Kaitlynn Johns of Cedar Park will be attending the U.S. Naval Academy, Jazel Resto of Killeen will be attending the Air Force Academy, Alechandra Terenas of Fort Hood will be attending West Point, Arthur Velishka of Killeen will be attending West Point and Steven White of Harker Heights will be attending the Air Force Academy.
Two of the recipients were present Saturday, Carly Moore and KiKi Washington. Moore is from Temple and will be attending West Point and Washington is from Leander and will be attending the Naval Academy.
“They are the best of the best. They have competed against people with as much talent as they have and they have gotten scholarships to our various military academies — which are the best scholarships on earth,” Carter said.
Moore said she didn’t even know that the military was something she wanted to pursue until she attended a summer leadership program at West Point and “it changed my life,” Moore said. It was something I didn’t really understand until I lived it and then I fell in love with it,” she said.
Washington knew she wanted to pursue the military from a young age. She began the process of attending the Naval Academy in the eighth grade.
“I’m actually super nervous slash happy at the same time because I’m actually really grateful for this opportunity. I never in a million years thought I would be offered this opportunity,” Washington said.
Both appointees were honored by Carter, and everyone at the ceremony was treated to cake and lemonade provided by the university.
