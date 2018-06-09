There was never any chance for Killeen to host the headquarters of the U.S. Army’s planned Futures Command, which will keep track of emerging technology and innovations that could be used in warfighting.
Killeen was avoided on purpose, said John Crutchfield, who is president of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce and executive director of the Killeen Economic Development Corporation.
“We’re well aware of the center. The Army, by design, has avoided military communities,” Crutchfield said.
Army officials seek a more heavily educated, innovative community in lieu of places where the military is already well established, according to Crutchfield.
U.S. Army officials visited Austin last week to appraise the city as a potential site for the new operational arm focused on technology development, according to the Austin American-Statesman.
The Killeen chamber has been in correspondence with the Austin chamber, providing insight into Killeen’s proximity to Fort Hood, among other topics.
Military officials have also considered Houston and Dallas for the Army’s Futures Command center, which will be the fourth command-level operation in the Army.
In April, contending cities included Atlanta; Boston; Chicago; Denver; Los Angeles; Minneapolis; New York; Philadelphia; Raleigh, North Carolina; San Diego; San Francisco; and Seattle.
The center is expected to employ about 500 people.
The Army says the project will be the most significant reorganization since 1973. In announcing plans for the center earlier this year, officials described the new operation’s objectives this way: “Modernizes the Army for the future... will integrate the future operational environment, threat and technologies to develop and deliver future force requirements, designing future force organizations, and delivering material capabilities.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
