Change is coming for Fort Hood’s Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center.
On Oct. 1, as part of the Military Health System’s transformation, the Defense Health Agency will assume control of Darnall, according to a news release issued by Fort Hood Wednesday.
“This transformation ensures patients have a more consistent and transparent care experience,” according to the release.
Defense Health Agency Director Vice Adm. Raquel Bono is visiting Fort Hood on Monday, and will speak to the media about the change and what it mean for service members, their families, hospital staff and civilian employees.
As DHA Director, Vice Admiral Bono has witnessed first-hand the successes and challenges of transitioning military hospitals to the DHA, according to the release.
