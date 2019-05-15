A battalion in the 1st Cavalry Division had the opportunity to host movie and martial arts star Chuck Norris for an up close and personal look at the M1A2 “Abrams” main battle tank at Fort Hood on Tuesday.
A film crew accompanied Norris who explored the tank and met with soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, which is part of the division’s 1st Brigade Combat Team.
Norris is hosting a documentary series that will be broadcasted sometime in July of this year, and will include some of the soldiers Norris met with on Tuesday, according to the division.
